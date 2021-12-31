Advertisement

State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case

Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie...
Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie R. Sheetz
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police announced Friday that skeletal remains found by hunters in the Monongahela National Forest may be linked to a missing persons case.

Troopers were led to human skeletal remains, located deep in the National Forest, in the northern Seneca Creek area, Wednesday, December 29.

Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie R. Sheetz, 24, of Upper Tract, West Virginia.

Cassie Sheetz was reported missing on March 11, 2021, from the Spruce Knob area of Pendleton county.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Earl Sciance Jr. made multiple sexual advances and eventually arranged to meet up with...
Man arrested after trying to meet up with agent posing as a minor
Angela Leigh Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Angela Leigh
Mindy Sue Jane Carder Obit
Obituary: Carder, Mindy Sue Jane
Bill and Elsa Thompson
Bird Watchers Digest publishes last issue
Richard Allen "Dick" Waters Obit
Obituary: Waters, Richard Allen “Dick”

Latest News

A tow boat and barge separate after running up against the railroad bridge the crosses the Ohio...
Second Ohio River barge incident this week
2021 Year In Review
The MOV Year in Review: Covid, Retirements, Court cases
The Winter Reading Challenge is Jan. 3 to March 5
Reading more in 2022 with the help of your local library
Evan Cunningham
Local musician Evan Cunningham releases new song
Mayor as of July, 2020
Williamstown has lots of projects planned for 2022