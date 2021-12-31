Advertisement

Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States compounding the problem.

By midday Friday on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,300 U.S. flights and 2,700 worldwide, according to tracking service FlightAware. That compared with about 1,400 U.S. cancellations for all of Thursday.

That pushed the total U.S. cancellations since Christmas Eve above 9,000.

The disruptions come just as travel numbers climb higher going into the New Year’s holiday weekend. Since Dec. 16, more than 2 million travelers a day on average have passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints, an increase of nearly 100,000 a day since November.

Canceled flights began rising shortly before Christmas, most notably for United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways.

On Friday, United canceled more than 200 flights, or 11% of its schedule — and that doesn’t include cancellations on the United Express regional affiliate. CommutAir, which operates many United Express flights, scrubbed one-third of its schedule by midday, according to FlightAware figures.

JetBlue canceled more than 140 flights, or 14% of its schedule, and Delta grounded more than 100, or 5% of its flights by midday Friday.

Other forms of transportation are also being hammered by the surge in virus cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it is monitoring more than 90 cruise ships because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The health agency warned people not to go on cruises, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The remnants of the delta variant and the rise of the new omicron variant pushed the seven-day rolling average of new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. above 350,000, nearly triple the rate of just two weeks ago, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Earl Sciance Jr. made multiple sexual advances and eventually arranged to meet up with...
Man arrested after trying to meet up with agent posing as a minor
A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Mindy Sue Jane Carder Obit
Obituary: Carder, Mindy Sue Jane
Ohio powerlifter Christina Ullman warms up on bench press
Ohio native powerlifter’s impact reaches nationwide
Jessica James Rector Obit
Obituary: Rector, Jessica James

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, Year in Review Edition, 12/31/21
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/31/21
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
WTAP's Todd Baucher Retires after 41+ years on the job.
This is Home: Todd Baucher retires after 41+ years with WTAP
Two Boston Celtic veterans, John Havlicek, left, and Sam Jones savor their NBA title after...
Hall of Famer Sam Jones, winner of 10 NBA titles, dies at 88