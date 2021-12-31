Advertisement

West Virginia's governor has special message for Todd Baucher's retirement

By Zach Shrivers
Dec. 30, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the question part of Thursday’s press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice recognized Todd Baucher’s retirement from WTAP. The governor thanked Todd for his 41 years of service and wished him the best of luck going forward.

“You’ve done great work. We’ll miss you. You’re a really familiar face and we’ll miss you, so I congratulate you on your retirement. I wish you the very best. I hope and pray that it’s great beyond belief, but we’ll miss you and your contribution is truly, duly noted,” said Governor Justice.

Todd’s last day with WTAP is Friday, December 31, 2021. WTAP will be sending him off with a “This is Home” feature on Friday.

