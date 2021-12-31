Advertisement

Williamstown has lots of projects planned for 2022

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since he took office in mid-2020, Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan has been preparing to upgrade the city’s ability to let residents know of emergencies.

The mayor tells us that system should be in place early in 2022.

It would allow residents to know immediately of problems such as water line breaks and boil orders.

The city plans after the first of the year to make final decision on what it plans to do with the funding it received in American Recovery Act money.

”The police department is currently working on hiring and working with another officer’s position,” Mayor Jordan told us this week. “The city works department is working on different things with the boat ramp, and with our new expansion at the Mondo projects. So we’ve got a lot going on coming up in this next year.”

The city has received from the Wood County Board of Education the property from the former Williamstown Elementary School, and has plans for development in that area.

Classes moved to the new elementary for the 2020-21 school year, after construction of the new elementary was completed.

Mayor Jordan says the old elementary building will be demolished and another structure, possibly a senior citizens center or a community building, could be constructed there.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Earl Sciance Jr. made multiple sexual advances and eventually arranged to meet up with...
Man arrested after trying to meet up with agent posing as a minor
A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Mindy Sue Jane Carder Obit
Obituary: Carder, Mindy Sue Jane
Jessica James Rector Obit
Obituary: Rector, Jessica James
Ohio powerlifter Christina Ullman warms up on bench press
Ohio native powerlifter’s impact reaches nationwide

Latest News

Wood County planning new, relocated offices in 2022
What's Trending
What's Trending, Year in Review Edition, 12/31/21
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/31/21
Bill and Elsa Thompson
Bird Watchers Digest publishes last issue