Williamstown has lots of projects planned for 2022

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since he took office in mid-2020, Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan has been preparing to upgrade the city’s ability to let residents know of emergencies.

The mayor tells us that system should be in place early in 2022.

It would allow residents to know immediately of problems such as water line breaks and boil orders.

The city plans after the first of the year to make final decision on what it plans to do with the funding it received in American Recovery Act money.

”The police department is currently working on hiring and working with another officer’s position,” Mayor Jordan told us this week. “The city works department is working on different things with the boat ramp, and with our new expansion at the Mondo projects. So we’ve got a lot going on coming up in this next year.”

The city has received from the Wood County Board of Education the property from the former Williamstown Elementary School, and has plans for development in that area.

Classes moved to the new elementary for the 2020-21 school year, after construction of the new elementary was completed.

Mayor Jordan says the old elementary building will be demolished and another structure, possibly a senior citizens center or a community building, could be constructed there.

