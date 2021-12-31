Wood County planning new, relocated offices in 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission spent most of 2021 preparing to meet the county’s emergency needs for the future, a move that was at least partly the result of COVID-19.

That included buying the property for a new and expanded 911 center, which will be located in the former Suddenlink call center building, off U.S. route 50.

It also stated plans for what’s being called a “resilliency” center near Parkersburg’s government square, at the location of the former Wood County Holding Center and a building soon to be demolished, which formerly housed the sheriff’s office and, before that, the magistrate court.

Commission member say they’re also excited to see area economic development, from new stores in Vienna to last week’s announcement of a new FedEx distribution center near south Parkersburg.

”Maybe next year, something will start in the Emerson Avenue plaza,” Commissioner Jimmy Colombo said Thursday, referring to plans for a Menard’s store at Emerson Commons near I-77. “We’ve waited long enough for it, and we’ve done everything we can to promote the growth in that area.”

“During the next year, I’m hoping to have roundtable discussions with the commission and the mayors to talk about prioritizing things,” said Commission President Blair Couch. “That’s what (U,S. Representative) David McKinley said, prioritze the things you need.”

Commissioner Bob Tebay, meanwhile, is concerned rising costs due to inflation for building materials will affect both commercial and public construction projects.

That includes plans by Wood County Schools for new school buildings, expected to be part of a bond issue voters are expected to decide on in 2022.

