Belpre City Council holds swearing in ceremony

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The ceremony took place Saturday morning.

It included the swearing in of the Auditor, Treasurer, and seven City Council members.

Family and friends of the Council were present, as well as Mayor Mike Lorentz.

We spoke with Council President Larry Martin about the new class of Council members.

Martin was one of only two incumbents that sought re-election to their seats.

“Even though some of these members have been on Council,” Martin says, “it’s been a long time since they’ve been on Council. So, the difference in how we did business 30, 40 years ago... and how we have to conduct business now is completely different. So, they’ll be a learning experience for everybody.”

As Council President, Martin is a non-voting member. He spoke of the important task at hand for the newly sworn in voting members.

“We don’t want to take any piece of legislation like it’s just... they used to say, ‘housekeeping.’ We don’t want to take it that way. We want each person to look at the legislation (and) understand what it is/what it’s about so when they do vote, it a good conscious decision of what they’ve done.”

A brief meeting took place following the ceremony with two matters already brought to a vote.

Dave Ferguson, Council at Large was unanimously selected as Council President pro tem, meaning he will serve should Larry Martin be unable to attend a vote.

Lyndsay Dennis, 3rd Ward was unanimously selected as Council Clerk pro tem, serving should Kim Meredith be unable to attend.

Asked about his priorities for the new year, Martin says he wants to balance the city’s “$10 million budget” as well as protect, train, and equip the police department, which he says is the Council’s “responsibility.”

