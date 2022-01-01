Advertisement

Second Ohio River barge incident this week

The “breakaway-allision” happened Saturday morning at Mile Marker 184
A tow boat and barge separate after running up against the railroad bridge the crosses the Ohio...
A tow boat and barge separate after running up against the railroad bridge the crosses the Ohio River from Parkersburg to Belpre.(Lois Radcliff)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It happened Saturday morning.

The United States Coast Guard says there was a breakaway-allision involving two barges and a bridge at Mile Marker 184, which is where Belpre is on the river.

An allision is defined by Merriam-Webster as “the running of one ship upon another ship that is stationary.”

One barge is reported to have sustained damage.

Collusion has not been discovered and injuries, if any, are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Earl Sciance Jr. made multiple sexual advances and eventually arranged to meet up with...
Man arrested after trying to meet up with agent posing as a minor
Angela Leigh Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Angela Leigh
Mindy Sue Jane Carder Obit
Obituary: Carder, Mindy Sue Jane
Bill and Elsa Thompson
Bird Watchers Digest publishes last issue
Richard Allen "Dick" Waters Obit
Obituary: Waters, Richard Allen “Dick”

Latest News

2021 Year In Review
The MOV Year in Review: Covid, Retirements, Court cases
The Winter Reading Challenge is Jan. 3 to March 5
Reading more in 2022 with the help of your local library
Evan Cunningham
Local musician Evan Cunningham releases new song
Mayor as of July, 2020
Williamstown has lots of projects planned for 2022