Second Ohio River barge incident this week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It happened Saturday morning.

The United States Coast Guard says there was a breakaway-allision involving two barges and a bridge at Mile Marker 184, which is where Belpre is on the river.

An allision is defined by Merriam-Webster as “the running of one ship upon another ship that is stationary.”

One barge is reported to have sustained damage.

Collusion has not been discovered and injuries, if any, are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.