Budgeting for the new year - a financial counselor’s advice

When it comes to saving,10 percent of your paycheck is the goal but that can be flexible.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With 2022 coming up, it’s about that time you might start revamping your budget.

WTAP got some tips on that from a local financial counselor from Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

When it comes to budgeting for the new year, Financial Counselor Rachel Sebring’s first tip is to assess.

“Assess your financial status. You know, how much is coming in. How much money is going out. What are your expenses,” she said.

This includes taking a look at your credit report and throwing your financial goals into the ring as well.

When it comes to saving - 10 percent of your paycheck is the goal.

Sebring added, “It can be flexible depending on your situation. If the money’s a little tighter or you have extra, put as much away as you can.”

If budgeting is overwhelming for you, the NFCC has an online budget planner that can simplify the process.

Plus, Covid might actually open some doors. Sebring points out that staffing shortages have made some companies raise wages.

She explained, “Kind of like quotes, when you’re shopping for insurance. See what’s out there.”

And make sure to write down where your money’s going. Taking notes may be a pain, but it keeps you accountable.

Sebring said, “It’s kind of hard to look at yourself and go ‘Now I have to go - well now I have to go and write down that I just spent that 25 dollars at the store’ so it kind of stops you from making those impulsive purchases if you know you’re going to be writing that down.”

