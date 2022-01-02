Ronin Jiu Jitsu/MMA looking to help others

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ryan Carroll, owner of Ronin Jiu Jitsu/ MMA, started a business just months before COVID struck the United States but that hasn’t stopped him. He is dealing with a struggle that many people don’t go through in life. He is trying to change the stigma of fighting gyms to help the younger generation.

“When I was about 9 or 10 years old. I used to get bullied and picked on and beat up all the time when I was in elementary school and it was like physical beatings,” Carroll said.

Carroll hopes that the spread of bullying subsides and he wants to start that trend by giving back to younger children.

“Basically I wanted to give something back to the community, my main thing was I see a lot of kids being bullied and picked on and giving them that different avenue of approach to be able to come and feel comfortable. Feel normal in an environment where they won’t be judged or bullied or picked on,” said Carroll.

One obstacle standing in his way is the stigma that a gym like that has. Carroll says people question if the gym is the right move for them or not.

“It’s difficult because again people are worried or afraid or nervous about coming to a gym that has that kind of stigma. So that’s really the hardest thing and that still is honestly. Trying to convince the normal every day person hey come on in here and workout and they’re like idk there’s a cage and stuff,” said Carroll.

He hopes that one day the stigma will change and that people will choose to better themselves without worrying about judgement from others.

