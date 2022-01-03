COVID tests at Washington Co. Health Dept. only available to those exposed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - With the need to check one’s COVID-19 status, people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are having difficulty finding covid tests.

The Washington County Health Department says that the current shortage is due to large amounts of tests being taken by businesses.

Because of this, the department is asking for only those who have exposure to someone with covid to be tested.

“If you have been exposed, come down, stay in your car. Because, obviously, we don’t want you in the building if you are on quarantine. Call and tell us if you want the monitored version or the unmonitored version. If you want the monitored version, we ask that you download the Navica app and register ahead of time. So that we can give you the test kit,” says Washington Co. Health Department’s nursing director, Angie Rarey.

The health department says that tests are appointment-only, and will be done on Wednesdays and Fridays.

For any information on what to do if exposed to COVID and where to get tested in Washington County, you can click on this link and look to these locations below for a testing appointment.

Local testing resources Memorial Health System/Physician’s Care Express – 800 Pike Street, Marietta, OH 45750 www.mhsystem.org/COVIDregister

Call 740-373-3960 x 3 to ask about testing. A medical provider’s order is not required. Your insurance will be billed for the cost of the test. Programs are available to help people without insurance. Testing is performed by a health professional. Walgreens Pharmacy – 300 Green Street, Marietta, OH 45750 www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing

Visit the website above to see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing • Conditions such as COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to another person confirmed to have COVID-19 may be required to receive a test. Your insurance will be billed for the cost of the test. Programs are available to help people without insurance. QCA Urgent & Wellness Center 416 Front Street, Marietta, OH

No appointment is needed. Come to the side entrance and ring the doorbell. https://www.yourqualitycareassociates.com/ BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen Self-Test (over-the-counter)

Available at pharmacies throughout the region. • Positive tests should be reported to your primary care physician.

Statewide Testing Information

