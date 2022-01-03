Local educator’s dream comes true at Rose Parade

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Rose Parade has helped ring in the new year for decades and, for one Belpre High School music teacher, playing in the parade is something he’s dreamt of his entire life.

Practice makes perfect…especially if you are going to be in one of the biggest parades in the country. When Belpre Elementary music teacher and assistant High School Band director Robin White isn’t directing his students, he’s rehearsing his own music he will be playing in this year’s Rose Parade in Pasadena California. He credits his application essay for getting him into the parade.

“Growing up in a small community, being a part of a small band, I knew we would never have the opportunity to participate in something like the Rose Parade, was something I always dreamed about. So, that’s what I wrote about,” he said.

White went for it and was placed in a parade unit called, “Salute to America’s Band Directors”- a unit that consists of 275 band directors across the U.S. It’s also the first unit in parade history to have a float and a marching band.

White said, “We’re supposed to have all of our music memorized before we go and I have been working on that diligently. We rehearse with the full group and we have a couple of performances before the actual parade. One of them is when they judge all the floats and since we are that unique combination of float and marching unit, we will be there when they are judging the floats too and we’ll perform during the float judging.”

Music is a big part of White’s life. He grew up playing in marching band, his father and many extended family members played instruments, and his kids are in marching band now carrying on the family tradition.

In addition to making sure he remembers all his music and marching routines, White says he just wants to make his family and students proud.

“My dad recently passed and he was a musician. So, doing this in honor of him too, and being able to pay some tribute to him also is going to be an important part of this. Just to be there and to take all this in and to witness the crowds and making music, making people smile I think that’s something that I will be able to carry with me forever.”

