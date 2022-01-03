Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Buckhannon man will spend years behind bars after he tried to cash a stolen check at the Community Bank branch in Vienna in March 2021.

Benjamin M. Williams, 26, was handed two 1-10 year sentences to run consecutively.

Williams was given one sentence for forgery and the other sentence was for uttering, according to court officials.

He was on parole already for similar crimes committed in Parkersburg so his parole was officially revoked after his sentencing.

He is currently being held at the McDowell County Corrections facility.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.