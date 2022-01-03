Marietta City Schools reimplements mask mandate

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools has announced that masks will be required in its schools starting Monday.

The Marietta City Schools Facebook page made the announcement Sunday afternoon, pointing to a rise in Covid cases in the area. The rule applies to both students and staff, as well as visitors. According to the post, the rule extends to athletic events so spectators will be expected to wear masks inside the school system’s facilities.

Marietta City Schools plans on revisiting the decision in two weeks to decide whether or not it will be appropriate to continue with the requirement.

