Marshall’s starting QB is transferring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marshall starting quarterback Grant Wells is leaving the school.

The George Washington High School standout announced on social media Monday morning that he is entering the transfer portal.

Wells was the starting QB for the Thundering Herd for two seasons.

This past season Wells threw for 3,500+ years and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, leading Marshall to a 7-6 record and a bid to the New Orleans Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.