Advertisement

Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era.

If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday.

The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.

Most users have moved on from their Blackberries, but in 2012, 80 million people had one.

Blackberry ultimately couldn’t compete with the Apple iPhone, and the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tow boat and barge separate after running up against the railroad bridge the crosses the Ohio...
Second Ohio River barge incident this week
Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie...
State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case
The Sellers bridge has been closed due to high water.
Tyler County bridge closed due to high water
Angela Leigh Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Angela Leigh
The rule applies to both students and staff, as well as visitors.
Marietta City Schools reimplements mask mandate

Latest News

West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning...
WVa officials warn of message scam over COVID vaccine status
President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews amid a heavy snowstorm. Federal offices were...
RAW: Biden arrives during snowstorm at Joint Base Andrews
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
NY AG subpoenas Trump, 2 eldest children