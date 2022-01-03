Advertisement

Obituary: Bolen, Naomi Joann

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Naomi Joann Bolen, 82, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 7, 1939, in Wheeling, WV to Russell Albert and Minnie Marybell Watson Scott.

Joann was of Christian faith and loved to go to church when she was able, and most of all loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Jay Bolen, whom she married on December 26, 1970; three children, Ted Breiding (Darlene), Yvette Rymers (Bill) and Michael Jay Bolen, II (Erin); five grandchildren, Amanda, Scotty, Deanna, Larry, and Cheyenne; eight great grandchildren; sister, Janet Hanna Scott; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents and brother, Jerry Scott.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday the 6th at the funeral home, with Pastor Charles Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens on St. Rt. 339 in Belpre.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Joann’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

