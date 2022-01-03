Obituary; Brown, Charles H.

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Chris H. Brown, 72, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on December 25, 1949 to Charles W. and Marjorie E. Bauer Brown.

Chris was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting arrow heads and riding his motorcycle. He graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1967. Chris was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Beverly, Ohio. He was self employed and ran Chris Brown Construction for many years.

He is survived by his children, Michael Heine (Jennifer), Brenda Huck (Steve), Christina Merry (Ryan), Corinna Sievert (Dave) and Casey Brown (Katrina); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Abiding with his wishes, he will be cremated and graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Lowell, with The Rev. David Gaydosic officiating.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes

