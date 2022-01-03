Obituary: Dodd, Rebecca Jane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rebecca Jane Dodd, 74 of Parkersburg, passed away January 2, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 30, 1947 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Carl Eugene Sims and Mary Louise Turner Sims Hartleben.

Ms. Dodd was a homemaker and long-time member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She enjoyed word searches and was an avid Mountaineer fan. She enjoyed watching golf, NASCAR and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandkids.

Surviving are her children: Jane Dodd of Charleston, Regina Davis (Mark) of Ellenboro and Timothy Dodd of Harrisville, brother Gregory Eugene Sims (Pam) of Vienna and sister Susan Ball (Steve) of Morgantown.

She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Andrew Davis (Abby), Ashley Davis and Alexis Brooke Dodd along with several nieces and nephews and a great grandson due this month.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Judith Ann Faulkner and her nanny, Martha E. Turner.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:30AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend John Rice officiating. Interment will follow at the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Pennsboro. Visitation will be Wednesday 10-11:30AM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

