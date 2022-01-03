Obituary: Fleming, Donald D. “Red”

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald D. “Red” Fleming of Waverly, WV passed away at 7:08 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2021 at his home. He was born Sept 25, 1936 in Ritchie County. He was the second child of Asa and Fern Fleming.

He was raised in Waverly and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1955. He met and married Toni Anderson of Roanoke, VA. on Jan 26,1957. He is survived by his wife Toni and two children, Donna (Tom) Guertin and Donald “Bouncer” (Darlene) Fleming, two granddaughters, Jaimi Donn Fleming and Tara LaRayne Fleming, all residing in Waverly, also a brother Carl of Huntsville, Tx and sister Norma Cross of Waverly.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Evert of Parkersburg, Clifford of Delaware, Ohio and one sister, Edna Ruth Lopez of Delaware, Oh.Don was very active for years in The Wood County Farm Bureau, Waverly Lions Club, Wood County Beef Association, and WV Limousin Cattle Association. He founded the Ohio Valley Limousin Cattle Association. Don loved to work with the Youth and started the Ohio Valley Junior Limousin Association, and also the Ohio Valley Junior All Breed Beef Association; where he put on cattle shows in all the surrounding counties so the kids could show their cattle before their own county fairs. He continued to do this until his health got the better of him. Don worked for Parks Hardware and sold Colony Paint for years. He then worked full time on his farm (Fleming and Son Limousin Farm), at Waverly where he raised, bred and sold Limousin beef cattle until this year. He dearly loved his farm and cattle. He belonged to Crossroads United Methodist Church since he was little.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Kenneth Calebaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 4-7 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.