Obituary: Holbert, Deloris F.

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Deloris F. Holbert, 82, of Cutler, OH died Friday December 31, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her children Willie Holbert (Dorothy), Alan Holbert (Debbie), Tennie Hunter, Angie Powell (Brent), and July Kuczko (Tom); eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter.

There will be no visitation or services per her wishes. Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

