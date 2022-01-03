Obituary: Peters, Brian Michael

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brian Michael Peters, 37, of Washington, West Virginia passed away suddenly Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Parkersburg.

He was born in Parkersburg, September 21, 1984, a son of Bob and Debbie Peters of Washington, West Virginia.

Brian attended PSHS and WVU-P where he earned his welding certificate. He spent time in the Merchant Marines, which he loved dearly. Brian enjoyed all sports as well as hunting, fishing, snowboarding and boxing. Brian had a passion for music which is evident in the songs he wrote.

Brian had an infectious smile, a heart of gold and he loved with his whole heart.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Debbie Peters; children, Ashten Marie Peters and Cohen Shawn Peters; brothers, Tony Peters and Shane (Brandy) Peters; nephew, Peyton Peters; nieces, Kyla Peters, Teagan Peters and Felicity Peters; grandmothers, Jean Peters and Sandra Kennedy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Those that truly knew Brian knows his heart and his love for others.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Peer Solutions, 1701 7th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or St. Joseph Recovery Center, 1824 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, with Evangelists Randy Yerby and Mark Childers officiating. Brian’s family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family.

