Obituary: Ramsey, Evelyn G.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Evelyn G. Ramsey, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away December 28, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on January 4, 1930 the daughter of the late George E. and Stella Sue Lewin Dawson.

Evelyn is survived by her two children Dennis N. Elder, Marilyn A. Elder, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, two brothers Clarence Dawson, Lawrence Dawson, sister Norma Dawson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Adrian, Guy, Bernard, Raymond and Kenneth Dawson, and sisters, Phyllis Lowther, Francis Dawson, Margaret Monroe, Violet Stackhouse and Esta Dillion.

A graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be 3 - 5 Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

