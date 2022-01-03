Advertisement

Obituary: Ramsey, Evelyn G.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Evelyn G. Ramsey Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Evelyn G. Ramsey, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away December 28, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on January 4, 1930 the daughter of the late George E. and Stella Sue Lewin Dawson.

Evelyn is survived by her two children Dennis N. Elder, Marilyn A. Elder, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, two brothers Clarence Dawson, Lawrence Dawson, sister Norma Dawson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Adrian, Guy, Bernard, Raymond and Kenneth Dawson, and sisters, Phyllis Lowther, Francis Dawson, Margaret Monroe, Violet Stackhouse and Esta Dillion.

A graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be 3 - 5 Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

