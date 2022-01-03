Obituary: Sargent, Howard Randall “Sarge”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Howard Randall “Sarge” Sargent, 81 of Parkersburg, passed away January 3, 2022 at The Willows Nursing Facility. He was born March 13, 1940 in Pennsboro, WV a son of Homer Edgar Means Sr. and Susie Clark Means. He was adopted by Howard William and Anna Brown Sargent.

Howard was a retired Mechanic for GE Plastics, formerly Borg-Warner, with 35 years of service. He was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a U. S. Air Force veteran. Family and friends were most important to Sarge. He truly loved his grandkids, neighbors and co-workers. He was truly one of the “good guys” and will be missed by all.

Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Martha May Cross Sargent, sons: David Sargent (Kim) of Rockport, Randy Sargent (Amy) of Parkersburg and Billy Sargent (Vanessa Baker) of Parkersburg, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and special adopted daughter, Judy Love of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Homer “Butch” Means.

In following Sarge’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. His cremated remains will be laid to rest in the family plot in Harper Hill Cemetery. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

