Obituary: Smith, Rose Lea

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WTAP) - Rose Lea Smith, 79, of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2022. She was born in Central Station, WV, on February 15, 1942, to the parents of Owen Eugene and Mary Scott Smith. She also formerly resided in Cairo, WV; Grand Blanc, MI; Richboro, PA; and Portage, MI.

She is survived by daughters, Amy Schaefer (Glenn) of Fulton, MD; Beth Page (Jeff) of Monroe, OH; and son, Scott Strader (Teresa) of Morgantown, WV. She will also be dearly missed by her 13 grandchildren, Andy Wallin Caldwell (Lovisa) of Stockholm, Sweden, Leann Caldwell Cinaglia (Jamison) of Chattanooga, TN, Drew Schaefer of San Antonio, TX, Alex and Lindsay Page of Monroe, OH, Ella, Kai, Freya, Lorelei and Cormac Strader and Abigail, Elijah, and Caleb Roberts of Morgantown, WV; and two great-grandchildren, Väring, Alarik, and Edgard Wallin Caldwell of Stockholm, Sweden.

She is also survived by her sisters and best friends, Ann Cornell, Kitty Cornell, Elaine Strader (Jim), Lynn Frazier (Lake) and brother, Mike Smith (Becky); sisters-in-law, Bonnie Smith and Janet Smith. She will be remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by brothers, John Smith and Pat Smith; brothers-in-law, Ed Cornell and Bill Cornell; and infant sister, Mary Gene Smith.

Rose attended Glenville State College and was a graduate of Eastern Michigan University. She spent much of her career as an elementary school teacher in Grand Blanc Community Schools.

Rose was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Most of all, she loved spending time with family, friends and her ‘grand-pups’ Maggie and Raque. Through her many handmade hats, blankets, Christmas stockings and sock monkeys, Mom/Grammy has pieces of her heart spread across the world.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Interment will follow at the Cairo IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a memory of Rose or message of sympathy with the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.