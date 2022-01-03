Obituary: Walker, Robin Sue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robin Sue Walker, 57, of Whipple passed away at 9:36 am at her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born February 22, 1964 in Marietta, a daughter of Judy Darlene Hupp and Harold Lee Schau.

On March 16, 1990, she married James Walker who survives with children: Jeremy (Ashley) Ward of Timmonsville, SC, Amanda (Alex) Jones of Florence, SC, Stephanie (Jeremy) Sellers of Parkersburg, 11 grandchildren, brother Harold Schau II, sisters: Cindy Bandy, Melissa Signorelli and Jenny Schau, mother Judy and stepfather Eddie Miller. Her father preceded her in death.

No funeral arrangements are planned at this time.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.