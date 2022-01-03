Advertisement

Obituary: White, Betty Lou

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Betty Lou White, 89, of Johnstown, formerly of Marietta, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Licking Memorial Hospital, in Newark.

Betty was born March 2, 1932 in Confluence, PA to Linzy and Aliene {Rowan} Conn.

She married Robert White Sr. on February 28, 1954.

Betty retired from Kardex. She bowled for several years and was an avid reader. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Betty  will be deeply missed by her children William Alan White and Cheryl Lynn Stincer; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister Hattie Mae Ansell.

In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband Robert White Sr.; son Robert White II; brothers Mike Conn, Harvey Conn and Barry Conn; son-in-law Julio Stincer.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750 with Pastor Karen Brantley officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of the service.  Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

