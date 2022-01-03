Samara Nunn signs with Alcorn State University

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Samara Nunn, a senior at Parkersburg South High School, has now officially signed with Alcorn State University.

Next fall, Samara will be in a Braves jersey as she will be playing on the women’s soccer team, while also studying social work and psychology.

She is excited to be going to Mississippi to attend the HBCU and be on the field playing the sport she loves. The coach at Alcorn was the final factor in her decision, saying he seems like a guy who cares and I can be close to.

Samara is excited for the next part of her career and has been looking forward to D1 soccer since she was in the eighth grade.

