Advertisement

Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building

By Amanda Alvarado, Patrick Phillips, Emilie Zuhowski and Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Strong winds knocked down a large scaffolding outside of an apartment building Monday afternoon in South Carolina, WCSC reported.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the structure sways and then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Footage also shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said there were two or three vehicles that sustained damage.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tow boat and barge separate after running up against the railroad bridge the crosses the Ohio...
Second Ohio River barge incident this week
Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie...
State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case
The Sellers bridge has been closed due to high water.
Tyler County bridge closed due to high water
Angela Leigh Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Angela Leigh
The rule applies to both students and staff, as well as visitors.
Marietta City Schools reimplements mask mandate

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
COVID tests at Washington Co. Health Dept. only available to those exposed
COVID tests at Washington Co. Health Dept. only available to those exposed
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic