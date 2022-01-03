Virus cases, hospitalizations surge in West Virginia

Advertisement

Active coronavirus cases have skyrocketed 72% in West Virginia and hospitalizations have surged over the past week as the omicron variant starts to take a firm hold in the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Active coronavirus cases have skyrocketed 72% in West Virginia and hospitalizations have surged over the past week as the omicron variant starts to take a firm hold in the state.

According to state figures, there were more than 11,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide last week, shattering the one-week record of 9,587 set in mid-September.

The state surpassed 2,000 positive cases for the first time, doing so on three consecutive days, including a record 2,564 on Friday.

Active cases have more than doubled since Dec. 24. The number of people hospitalized for the virus hit 721 on Monday, up 29% since Christmas.

