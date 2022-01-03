Wood County Commission holds first meeting of the new year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met Monday for the first time of the new year.

Business included naming Commissioner Blair Couch President of the County Commission for the calendar year.

Commissioner Colombo was named President Pro Tem.

Court terms and hours were read and approved, with no changes.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard was present.

He shared his plan for collecting payments from those in home confinement.

“We have a lot of people that have moneys in arrears,” Woodyard says. “We’d like to take action to recoup some of that money and I’d like to retain a local attorney that’ll help us do that on a contingency basis, person by person.”

Commissioner Couch says that 35 home confinement bracelets are currently in use, up from 28 last month.

Woodyard says he has been negotiating with local attorney, Joe Munoz.

The Commission says they will approve this.

They expressed interest in finding minimum wage seasonal work that would provide the individuals who owe this money the opportunity to start paying.

