WSCC hopes to produce more teachers with education transfer pathway

The pathway allows students to complete their two-year associates degree, then transfer to a four-year college or university
Washington State Community College
Washington State Community College(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Today, many industries are facing staffing shortages.

Washington State Community College is hoping its education transfer pathway will help to curb the shortage of teachers.

“There’s a huge need right now for educators. We can just tell that in the lack of substitutes that we have in school systems” says Dr. Jona Rinard.

Dr. Rinard is the Dean of Transfer and Public Service at WSCC.

According to the school, the education transfer pathway allows students to complete their two-year associates degree, then transfer to a four-year college or university.

One such partnership is with WVU Parkersburg.

Dr. Rinard says they also have partnerships with Marietta College, Ohio University, and other institutions.

She says the number one reason why future teachers should consider programs like this one is the affordability.

Dr. Rinard says she mostly sees students who want to be teachers in this area.

She says she sees a variety of College Credit Plus high school students, traditional college students, and non-traditional students ages 25 and up.

Dr. Rinard says that WSCC teaches their students the skills required to be a teacher in the age of remote and hybrid learning.

“I was working for a school district at that time,” says Dr. Rinard. “I can speak first-hand with my students as to what it’s like to have to suddenly be face-to-face with students or face-to-face with your staff and then turn right around and go into a virtual setting.”

