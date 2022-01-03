Advertisement

WVa officials warn of message scam over COVID vaccine status

West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning...
West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says it has received reports of people receiving messages asking them to validate their driver’s license through the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The message falsely claims the request is in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The DHHR says it has generated no such message, which should be immediately deleted. The agency says residents shouldn’t click on the link provided in the text message.

The DHHR says it never asks for personal information by way of a text message.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tow boat and barge separate after running up against the railroad bridge the crosses the Ohio...
Second Ohio River barge incident this week
Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie...
State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case
The Sellers bridge has been closed due to high water.
Tyler County bridge closed due to high water
Angela Leigh Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Angela Leigh
The rule applies to both students and staff, as well as visitors.
Marietta City Schools reimplements mask mandate

Latest News

Playing in the Rose Parade is something Mr. White's always dreamed of.
Local educator’s dream comes true at Rose Parade
The rule applies to both students and staff, as well as visitors.
Marietta City Schools reimplements mask mandate
Ronin Jiu Jitsu/MMA looking to help others
Ronin Jiu Jitsu/MMA looking to help others
When it comes to saving,10 percent of your paycheck is the goal but that can be flexible.
Budgeting for the new year - a financial counselor’s advice