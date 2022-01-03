Advertisement

WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills returning for the 2022 season

Dante Stills to return for final year of eligibility at WVU
Dante Stills to return for final year of eligibility at WVU(wdtv)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills is returning to the school for the 2022 season.

The Fairmont native made the announcement on Twitter Sunday.

Stills started every game for WVU over the last two seasons and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team defense. Stills recorded 36 tackles and 7 sacks in the 2021 season.

Also, on Sunday, WVU defensive back Jackie Mathews announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from WVU.

Mathews will be a grad transfer. He had 44 tackles and one interception for the 2021 season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tow boat and barge separate after running up against the railroad bridge the crosses the Ohio...
Second Ohio River barge incident this week
Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie...
State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case
The Sellers bridge has been closed due to high water.
Tyler County bridge closed due to high water
Angela Leigh Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Angela Leigh
The rule applies to both students and staff, as well as visitors.
Marietta City Schools reimplements mask mandate

Latest News

Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.
Marshall’s starting QB is transferring
Marietta beats Philo
Marietta girls basketball team beats Philo
Williamstown beats Tug Valley
Williamstown Yellowjackets boys basketball team beats Tug Valley
PHS beats Buckhannon Upshir
Parkersburg defeated Buckhannon-Upshir boys basketball team