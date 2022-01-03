WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills returning for the 2022 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills is returning to the school for the 2022 season.

The Fairmont native made the announcement on Twitter Sunday.

RUN IT BACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/vNoURpiAzx — Dante Stills (@Dstills55) January 2, 2022

Stills started every game for WVU over the last two seasons and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team defense. Stills recorded 36 tackles and 7 sacks in the 2021 season.

Also, on Sunday, WVU defensive back Jackie Mathews announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from WVU.

Every decision I ever made I came out stronger 💙 pic.twitter.com/DWxRs4qOJs — Jackie Matthews (@Chosen1jm_) January 2, 2022

Mathews will be a grad transfer. He had 44 tackles and one interception for the 2021 season.

