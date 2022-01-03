WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills returning for the 2022 season
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills is returning to the school for the 2022 season.
The Fairmont native made the announcement on Twitter Sunday.
Stills started every game for WVU over the last two seasons and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team defense. Stills recorded 36 tackles and 7 sacks in the 2021 season.
Also, on Sunday, WVU defensive back Jackie Mathews announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from WVU.
Mathews will be a grad transfer. He had 44 tackles and one interception for the 2021 season.
