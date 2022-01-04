CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines, which will impact Wood County schools.

Schools are continuing to require masks for all students, staff and visitors during schools hours except for during lunch hours and some extracurricular activities.

The isolation period for those who test positive for covid-19 or have been exposed to an individual who is positive has been reduced to a 5 day quarantine period.

The student or faculty member can return to school wearing a mask on day 6. The CDC suggests testing daily but to make sure you are negative before day 5 in order to return to school.

Families should talk with schools nurses to determine isolation and quarantine protocols, return to school protocols, and that your child is properly excused from missing classes.

Wood County Schools will continue to consult with local and state officials for additional guidance. The School Recovery and Guidance Document can be found at:

https://wvde.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/School-Recovery-and-Guidance-Document-DEC-2021-v1.pdf

