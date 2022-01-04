Advertisement

CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines, which will impact Wood County schools.

Schools are continuing to require masks for all students, staff and visitors during schools hours except for during lunch hours and some extracurricular activities.

The isolation period for those who test positive for covid-19 or have been exposed to an individual who is positive has been reduced to a 5 day quarantine period.

The student or faculty member can return to school wearing a mask on day 6. The CDC suggests testing daily but to make sure you are negative before day 5 in order to return to school.

Families should talk with schools nurses to determine isolation and quarantine protocols, return to school protocols, and that your child is properly excused from missing classes.

Wood County Schools will continue to consult with local and state officials for additional guidance. The School Recovery and Guidance Document can be found at:

https://wvde.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/School-Recovery-and-Guidance-Document-DEC-2021-v1.pdf

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Governor Jim Justice
Justice shares concerns that people are becoming “numb” to COVID, reports positive revenue stats at latest press conference
LT W.J Cox
W.J. Cox becomes first female Lieutenant at Parkersburg Police Department
Earlier Tuesday, Pappas finally had his hearing where he pled guilty to two charges. He was...
Local Parkersburg man pleads guilty to two charges related to stabbing incident back in April
A lawsuit argues that Ohio’s school voucher system is unconstitutional because it’s creating a...
Schools lawsuit: Ohio pupil voucher system unconstitutional