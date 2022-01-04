Advertisement

Ex-Intuit CEO Brad Smith starts job as Marshall president

Marshall University's new president, Brad Smith, is presented with a Kelly green jacket by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud.(Marshall University)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brad Smith has officially started as Marshall University’s 38th president.

The former CEO of software company Intuit took part Monday in the celebratory donning of a Kelly green jacket.

The schedule on Smith’s first day included reviewing the upcoming schedule with his transition team and meeting with senior administration officials.

Smith says he plans a listening tour over the next several weeks. Smith’s selection was announced in October.

A Marshall graduate, Smith grew up in nearby Kenova and is a well-known donor to the university.

He was the only finalist without experience in higher education.

He succeeds Jerome Gilbert, who opted not to renew his contract.

