Ex-Intuit CEO Brad Smith starts job as Marshall president

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brad Smith has officially started as Marshall University’s 38th president.

The former CEO of software company Intuit took part Monday in the celebratory donning of a Kelly green jacket.

The schedule on Smith’s first day included reviewing the upcoming schedule with his transition team and meeting with senior administration officials.

Smith says he plans a listening tour over the next several weeks. Smith’s selection was announced in October.

A Marshall graduate, Smith grew up in nearby Kenova and is a well-known donor to the university.

He was the only finalist without experience in higher education.

He succeeds Jerome Gilbert, who opted not to renew his contract.

