Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex

There was a full department response to the call
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials say the call reporting a small structure fire in an apartment building came in at 5:46 Monday evening.

There was a full department response to the call.

Officials say they had to force entry into the apartment.

They found one room on fire.

No one was inside, a pet dog and rabbit were rescued.

There is smoke, heat, and water damage to the apartment.

All other units in the complex were searched for fire extension as well as damage, neither were found.

The cause is unknown at this time and will be investigated by Fire Lieutenant Jody Casto.

