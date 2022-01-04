Advertisement

How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, colliding with cold and flu season.

If you are sick, several symptoms seem the same, so to figure out what you might have, think about your exposure risk.

”If you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it increases the probability that it’s COVID-19,” epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed said.

If infected with the coronavirus, your symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, body aches, headaches, tiredness, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that having a sore throat, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, and having a running or stuffy nose are less common with COVID-19.

”Even though with omicron, it’s less likely that you’re going to lose your sense of smell or sense of taste, those are really specific for COVID-19,” El-Sayed said.

Someone with the flu may experience all these ailments, but the loss of taste or smell is more frequent with COVID-19.

When it comes to colds, fever or chills are not common, but you may have a cough, body aches, tiredness, be sneezing or have a runny or stuffy nose.

”Once you start feeling those symptoms, even if it is the cold or the flu, given the goal of flattening the curve, it’s worth isolating yourself and getting a couple of tests,” El-Sayed said.

After a potential exposure to COVID-19, wait to test once you’re getting symptoms.

In winter months, even allergies can act up, but generally that will not cause fever or chills, body aches or a loss of taste or smell.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable highway
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Prince Andrew’s effort to toss sexual assault suit hits roadblock
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response