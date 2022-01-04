Justice shares concerns that people are becoming “numb” to COVID, reports positive revenue stats at latest press conference

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice expressed his concern that West Virginians are becoming numb to hearing about the negative effects of COVID during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Justice says, as of Tuesday morning, there are 79 cases of the Omicron variant now confirmed in West Virginia. Justice says more cases are expected in the weeks ahead and that the West Virginia National Guard is on standby to help at any hospitals that become too overwhelmed with COVID patients. He continues to urge people to get vaccinated.

“Are we numb to the fact that this is not good? That we are just going to have to live with the not good? We shouldn’t do that,” Justice said.

“We should not accept that. We should not accept that this is just not good and we are just going to live with it not being good. We can make it good... we have a choice to make it good. And right now the only choice the only thing we really got is the vaccinations.”

Justice did have some good news to report at the conference. He says the state has a revenue surplus of $124.4 million in just one month. Justice says this is the highest December growth rate in 5 decades and that there is a revenue surplus of $393.9 million for fiscal year 2022.

