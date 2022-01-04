Local Parkersburg man pleads guilty to two charges related to stabbing incident back in April

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police arrested Stefin Richard Pappas back in April on a malicious-wounding charge after he stabbed his ex-wife.

Earlier Tuesday, Pappas finally had his hearing where he plead guilty to two charges. He was found guilty for third offense domestic battery, and he plead down from malicious assault to a lesser charge of unlawful assault.

According to court documents, Stefin and Jessica Pappas were driving on Murdoch Avenue when they got into an argument over money.

Police said Stefin Pappas allegedly told Jessica Papas he would kill her if she didn’t give him his money out of her bank account. After that, he apparently punched her.

She then pulled into the center turn lane near the Go Mart at Murdoch and 34th and started to leave the car. That’s when authorities say Stefin Pappas stabbed his ex-wife. He ran but was later caught near 32nd and Linden streets.

His sentencing date is scheduled for March 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.