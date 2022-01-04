Advertisement

Local Parkersburg man pleads guilty to two charges related to stabbing incident back in April

Earlier Tuesday, Pappas finally had his hearing where he pled guilty to two charges. He was...
Earlier Tuesday, Pappas finally had his hearing where he pled guilty to two charges. He was found guilty for third offense domestic battery, and he pled down to a lesser charge of unlawful assault.(Storyblocks)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police arrested Stefin Richard Pappas back in April on a malicious-wounding charge after he stabbed his ex-wife.

Earlier Tuesday, Pappas finally had his hearing where he plead guilty to two charges. He was found guilty for third offense domestic battery, and he plead down from malicious assault to a lesser charge of unlawful assault.

According to court documents, Stefin and Jessica Pappas were driving on Murdoch Avenue when they got into an argument over money.

Police said Stefin Pappas allegedly told Jessica Papas he would kill her if she didn’t give him his money out of her bank account. After that, he apparently punched her.

She then pulled into the center turn lane near the Go Mart at Murdoch and 34th and started to leave the car. That’s when authorities say Stefin Pappas stabbed his ex-wife. He ran but was later caught near 32nd and Linden streets.

His sentencing date is scheduled for March 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Governor Jim Justice
Justice shares concerns that people are becoming “numb” to COVID, reports positive revenue stats at latest press conference
LT W.J Cox
W.J Cox becomes first female Lieutenant at Parkersburg Police Department
A lawsuit argues that Ohio’s school voucher system is unconstitutional because it’s creating a...
Schools lawsuit: Ohio pupil voucher system unconstitutional
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have filed a legal challenge to a West Virginia water...
Challenge filed to WVa permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline