Advertisement

Mon Power rate increase approved

Mon Power customers may soon notice a higher bill.
MonPower and Potomac Edison
MonPower and Potomac Edison(First Energy)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power customers may soon notice a higher bill.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved a 1.5% rate increase for all Mon Power customers.

The increase will cost customers an additional 51 cents per year.

These dollars would go to improvements that would keep two power plants operating until at least 2035.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines,...
CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Health officials informing people to prevent cervical cancer during January
Health officials informing people to prevent cervical cancer during January
OVU sued
WTAP News @ 10 - ovu
Ohio Valley University being sued by food service company
(Photo: WDTV)
WVU updates COVID-19 guidance for spring semester