Obituary: Anthony Jr., Paul Kermit

Paul Kermit Anthony Jr. Obit
Paul Kermit Anthony Jr. Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paul Kermit Anthony Jr., 73, of Belpre, died January 3, 2022 at Riverside Landing Nursing in McConnelsville, OH.

Paul was born May 18, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Paul Kermit Sr. and Helena Louella Weezer Anthony.

Paul worked 33 years for Union Carbide-Elkem-Eramet. 

He enjoyed fishing, boating, deer hunting, the outdoors, snowmobiling and car shows.  He loved spending time with his grandkids.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathleen Kitty Anthony; son Paul Wayne Anthony (Rhonda) of Sandyville, WV; daughter Connie Sue Martin (Richard) of Cutler, OH; grandchildren Jake Anthony, Cody Martin and Ashley Reeves (Kyle); great grandchildren Laney Reeves and Braylen Reeves; siblings Mary Ann Roddy (Tom) of Belpre, Ronald Anthony (Marcia) of Belpre and Debbie Elder (Mark) of Vincent, OH.

Graveside services will be 2pm Friday January 7, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery Belpre.  Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

