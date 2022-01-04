Advertisement

Obituary: Berg, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Berg Obit
Betty Lou Berg Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Lou Berg, 86, of Vienna passed away January 2nd, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living Center. She was born April 12th, 1935, a daughter to the late Charles Okey and Lora (Reed) Walters.

Surviving Betty is her son Arthur; daughter Alison; grandchildren Elizabeth, Charles, Will, and Reed; sister Alice, and great grandchild Aven.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Arthur “Danny” Berg, and grandson Barrett.

As per the family’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Playing in the Rose Parade is something Mr. White's always dreamed of.
Local educator’s dream comes true at Rose Parade
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Anna Gae Egnor Chandler Obit
Obituary: Chandler, Anna Gae Egnor
Rosa Louise King Settle Obit
Obituary: Settle, Rosa Louise King
Rebecca Jane Dodd Obit
Obituary: Dodd, Rebecca Jane
Robin Sue Walker Obit
Obituary: Walker, Robin Sue