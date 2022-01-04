Obituary: Berg, Betty Lou

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Lou Berg, 86, of Vienna passed away January 2nd, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living Center. She was born April 12th, 1935, a daughter to the late Charles Okey and Lora (Reed) Walters.

Surviving Betty is her son Arthur; daughter Alison; grandchildren Elizabeth, Charles, Will, and Reed; sister Alice, and great grandchild Aven.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Arthur “Danny” Berg, and grandson Barrett.

As per the family’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

