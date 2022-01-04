Obituary: Chandler, Anna Gae Egnor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anna Gae Egnor Chandler, 93, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Roane General Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, Spencer.

She was born March 14, 1928 at Alkol, Lincoln County, the daughter of the Marvin Dallas and Shellie Marie Trent Egnor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Troy Edward Chandler; a sister, Betty Clark.

Mrs. Chandler was a retired nurse’s aid, who was proud to have worked until the age of 77, at the Morris Memorial Nursing Home, Milton. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was a follower of Jesus Christ who loved her Savior and her fellow man as He did. She attended the First Baptist Church of Spencer.

Anna had a unique way of making every house a home and there were many. Her last home at Roane General Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit was precious to her. The staff and residents became her family too. She loved every one of them and they loved her.

An avid reader, the local library made certain she had plenty of books to read. She enjoyed word search puzzles and playing Bingo. Thanks, in part to her two WVU alumni sons, she was a loyal fan of the Mountaineer football team. On GAMEDAY, she was always dressed in gold and blue.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Donna Chandler of St. Marys and George and Beverly Chandler of Spencer; four granddaughters, Traci (Ed) Weber, Tara (Chris) Hurst, Ashley (Bo) Williams and LeAnn (Matt) Cooper; ten great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Dallas Dean and Linda Egnor of DeLand, Fla.

A service to celebrate and remember her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Mark Wood officiating. Burial will be in the Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Roane General Hospital SNF Resident’s Fund, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV 25276

Danny, George and families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at RGH SNF for the wonderful care they extended to their mother. Their appreciation of your compassion and kindness will never be forgotten. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.