Advertisement

Obituary: Cline, June Marie

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
June Marie Cline Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - June Marie Cline, 90, of Vincent, OH, died January 3, 2022 at Harmar Place in Marietta.

June was born May 22, 1931, in Rockland, OH and was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Bernadine Schutzner Kesterson.

She had worked for Napoli’s Pizza.  She enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas and embroidering.  June is survived by her children Rita Ball of Vincent, Allen Cline (Sue) of TN, Tom Cline of Vincent, Chris Clatterbuck (Dale) of Vincent and Pat Cline of Vincent; sister Mary Lou Brauer of FL; 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murlyn E. Cline; sons Mike and Robert Cline and infant son Timmy Cline; daughter Beverly Sargent; brother Bob Kesterson; sister Ruth Montgomery and an infant grandson Aaron Cline. 

Funeral services will be 1pm Thursday, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery Belpre. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-1pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Paul Kermit Anthony Jr. Obit
Obituary: Anthony Jr., Paul Kermit
Anna Gae Egnor Chandler Obit
Obituary: Chandler, Anna Gae Egnor
Betty Lou Berg Obit
Obituary: Berg, Betty Lou
Rosa Louise King Settle Obit
Obituary: Settle, Rosa Louise King