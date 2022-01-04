Obituary: Cline, June Marie

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - June Marie Cline, 90, of Vincent, OH, died January 3, 2022 at Harmar Place in Marietta.

June was born May 22, 1931, in Rockland, OH and was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Bernadine Schutzner Kesterson.

She had worked for Napoli’s Pizza. She enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas and embroidering. June is survived by her children Rita Ball of Vincent, Allen Cline (Sue) of TN, Tom Cline of Vincent, Chris Clatterbuck (Dale) of Vincent and Pat Cline of Vincent; sister Mary Lou Brauer of FL; 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murlyn E. Cline; sons Mike and Robert Cline and infant son Timmy Cline; daughter Beverly Sargent; brother Bob Kesterson; sister Ruth Montgomery and an infant grandson Aaron Cline.

Funeral services will be 1pm Thursday, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery Belpre. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-1pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.