Obituary: Cooper, Ruby Lea

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruby Lea Cooper, 66, of Marietta, Ohio passed away January 2, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 10, 1955 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Ritchie Eugene and Beulah Kathleen (McLaughlin) Cooper.

Ruby was a 1973 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked for Parkersburg Neurological Associates in Parkersburg and then for Home Health in Ashtabula, OH. She enjoyed her flower gardens and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two brothers, Gary (Barbara) Cooper of York, SC and David (Sheri) Cooper of Cadiz, KY; and nieces and nephews, Jimmy (Missy) Harris, John (Jan) Harris, Cindy (Jacob) Lowe, and Ashley (Tod) Perry.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her long- time friend, Randy Crowder.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. South Parkersburg with The Very Reverend Marjorie Bevans officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

