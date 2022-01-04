Obituary: Merritt, Ruby

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruby Merritt, 99, of Parkersburg died January 3, 2022 at her residence, a day before her 100th birthday. She was born January 4th, 1922, a daughter to the late Clyde and Amy (Cooke) Sampsill. Ruby was active in the Senior Citizens Group and Outreach Program for nursing homes. She was a member of the 19th Street Church of God and loved to quilt, making them for all of her family and friends.

Surviving Ruby is her son Edward Merritt (Paun) of Florida; daughter Nancy Holbert of Parkersburg; son David Merritt (Anita) of FL; daughter Joyce Neal (Michael) of Alabama; sister Joanne Justice; brother Don Sampsill; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Ira Merritt; sister Inez Rowell, sister Gretchen Thompson, and brother Clyde “Bud” Sampsill.

Services for Ruby will be held Thursday, January 6th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 11am. Pastor Jimmie Cox officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before the service. Burial will follow after the service at Evergreen North Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Senior Trailblazers at 19th Street Church of God.

Online condolences can be left at www.leavttfuneralhome.com.

