Obituary: Settle, Rosa Louise King

ORMA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rosa Louise King Settle, 59, of Orma, WV, departed this life on December 31, 2021. surrounded by family and friends, at the Miletree Center Nursing Home, Spencer, WV.

She was born on March 20, 1962, in Roane County, WV, the daughter of the late Dale Glen and Mary Louise Hicks King.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Warrner Settle of Orma, WV; her daughters Anita (Jerry) Butler of Ohio and Indy (Nathan) Barnes of Kentucky; sisters Rita (David) Harris of Virginia and Annie Keener of Granstville, WV; brothers Paul Glenn King of Spencer West Virginia, Dale King, Jr., Jason King, and Benny King all of Grantsville, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandmother Rosie Hicks and one nephew David Carl Harris.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Orma United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

