Advertisement

Obituary: Settle, Rosa Louise King

Rosa Louise King Settle Obit
Rosa Louise King Settle Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORMA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rosa Louise King Settle, 59, of Orma, WV, departed this life on December 31, 2021. surrounded by family and friends, at the Miletree Center Nursing Home, Spencer, WV.

She was born on March 20, 1962, in Roane County, WV, the daughter of the late Dale Glen and Mary Louise Hicks King.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Warrner Settle of Orma, WV; her daughters Anita (Jerry) Butler of Ohio and Indy (Nathan) Barnes of Kentucky; sisters Rita (David) Harris of Virginia and Annie Keener of Granstville, WV; brothers Paul Glenn King of Spencer West Virginia, Dale King, Jr., Jason King, and Benny King all of Grantsville, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandmother Rosie Hicks and one nephew David Carl Harris.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Wilson officiating.  Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.  Interment will be in Orma United Methodist Church Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Playing in the Rose Parade is something Mr. White's always dreamed of.
Local educator’s dream comes true at Rose Parade
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Anna Gae Egnor Chandler Obit
Obituary: Chandler, Anna Gae Egnor
Betty Lou Berg Obit
Obituary: Berg, Betty Lou
Rebecca Jane Dodd Obit
Obituary: Dodd, Rebecca Jane
Robin Sue Walker Obit
Obituary: Walker, Robin Sue