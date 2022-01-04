Ohio Valley University being sued by food service company

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley University is being sued by a food service company that claims the university owes it tens of thousands of dollars.

According to a lawsuit filed in Wood County Circuit Court on Monday, Ohio Valley University owes Hallmark Management Services Inc. $96,998.45 for a combination of services already rendered and opening costs.

The lawsuit says Hallmark was hired in July, 2020 to operate OVU’s food and drink services through June 30, 2025. In September of 2021, Hallmark says OVU stopped making timely payments for its services.

Ohio Valley University closed its doors in December 2021, which Hallmark says effectively ended the contract between OVU and itself.

Hallmark is asking the court to make OVU pay down its debts and for its attorney costs, among other relief.

We’ve reached out to OVU for comment, but have not heard back.

