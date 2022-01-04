Advertisement

Ohio Valley University being sued by food service company

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley University is being sued by a food service company that claims the university owes it tens of thousands of dollars.

According to a lawsuit filed in Wood County Circuit Court on Monday, Ohio Valley University owes Hallmark Management Services Inc. $96,998.45 for a combination of services already rendered and opening costs.

The lawsuit says Hallmark was hired in July, 2020 to operate OVU’s food and drink services through June 30, 2025. In September of 2021, Hallmark says OVU stopped making timely payments for its services.

Ohio Valley University closed its doors in December 2021, which Hallmark says effectively ended the contract between OVU and itself.

Hallmark is asking the court to make OVU pay down its debts and for its attorney costs, among other relief.

We’ve reached out to OVU for comment, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Stick with us as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Health officials informing people to prevent cervical cancer during January
Health officials informing people to prevent cervical cancer during January
(Photo: WDTV)
WVU updates COVID-19 guidance for spring semester
The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines,...
CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools
Governor Jim Justice
Justice shares concerns that people are becoming “numb” to COVID, reports positive revenue stats at latest press conference