One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, one person is dead following a shooting incident that occurred on January 1.

Gallia County 911 received a call for a shooting around 6:11 a.m. at a residence on the 3000 block of Bulaville Pike in Addison Township.

The victim 79-year-old Wayne Roush of Gallipolis, Ohio, had succumbed to his injuries from what appeared to be gunshot wounds when officials arrived on the scene.

With efforts from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, one individual has been detained as part of their investigation. The name of the detained is not available as this is still an open investigation.

Sheriff Champlin said based on his department’s investigation, there is no threat to the community at this time.

