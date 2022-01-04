Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “We didn’t expect to have a New Year’s baby,” says Jenna Phillips. “I got up and started cooking New Year’s Day food and I just felt different. And then all of a sudden, I was like, ‘I think we have to go. I think we’re having a baby today.’”

And by the time the Phillips got to the hospital, they welcomed Wrenley Willow Kate Phillips at 11:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

This is a significant date, as Wrenley will be joining her three siblings, Maddock, Lily, and Harper in having January birthdays.

“All of our kids have January birthdays. Even though we were really hoping to get that tax deduction by having her before,” says Phillips.

Jenna also says that Wrenley being born on the first day of the year is not the only surprise for the family.

It took only two hours of labor to bring Wrenley into the world, and they didn’t know the gender of Wrenley beforehand.

However, because it was a girl, Wrenley’s brother, Maddock got to name her.

“We let him name her because that was the deal. If it was another sister, he got to pick her name,” says Phillips. “So, I think she’s a little bit extra special to him this time around. Even though I know he says he doesn’t have a favorite sister, or at least he shouldn’t say out loud if he does, I think he’ll have a special bond with this one because he got to name her.”

Jenna and Will Phillips are also employees at Marietta Memorial Hospital and have had their last three children born in that facility with the same doctor.

Will Phillips says that he wants their picture up on the wall for the New Year’s baby.

